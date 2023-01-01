$30,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Forester
Convenience CVT - Low Mileage
2019 Subaru Forester
Convenience CVT - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
23,271KM
Used
VIN JF2SKEDC3KH493344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,271 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2019 Subaru Forester is for sale today.
The 2019 Subaru Forester has been redesigned inside and out to provide new comfort, technology, and connectivity while sacrificing none of the capability, versatility, and agility you expect from the iconic Forester name. With new technologies like X-Mode and SI-Drive, the 2019 Subaru Forester is now more ready than ever for those rugged mountain passes, while the comfort and infotainment technology keeps you connected and comfortable for the daily drives. This low mileage SUV has just 23,271 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forester's trim level is Convenience CVT. This impressive SUV comes equipped with a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. Also included are fog lights, automatic headlights, dual zone automatic climate control, heated seats, a power driver's seat, leather wrapped steering wheel, and aluminum wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Subaru Forester