2019 Subaru Forester

57,965 KM

Details Description

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

Location

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

57,965KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9557668
  • Stock #: D7879
  • VIN: JF2SKEBC3KH454529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,965 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Subaru Forester is for sale today.

The 2019 Subaru Forester has been redesigned inside and out to provide new comfort, technology, and connectivity while sacrificing none of the capability, versatility, and agility you expect from the iconic Forester name. With new technologies like X-Mode and SI-Drive, the 2019 Subaru Forester is now more ready than ever for those rugged mountain passes, while the comfort and infotainment technology keeps you connected and comfortable for the daily drives. This SUV has 57,965 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

