$29,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Subaru Forester
2019 Subaru Forester
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
57,965KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9557668
- Stock #: D7879
- VIN: JF2SKEBC3KH454529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,965 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Subaru Forester has been redesigned inside and out to provide new comfort, technology, and connectivity while sacrificing none of the capability, versatility, and agility you expect from the iconic Forester name. With new technologies like X-Mode and SI-Drive, the 2019 Subaru Forester is now more ready than ever for those rugged mountain passes, while the comfort and infotainment technology keeps you connected and comfortable for the daily drives. This SUV has 57,965 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2