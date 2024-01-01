$27,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Toyota Camry
XSE
2019 Toyota Camry
XSE
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,075KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4T1B61HK9KU239511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5814B
- Mileage 98,075 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection!
Full of modern technology and advanced safety features, the 2019 Toyota Camry was designed to seduce your senses with bold contour lines and an athletic stance. This 2019 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 98,075 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 206HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Camry's trim level is XSE. Stepping up to this luxurious Camry XSE is an excellent decision as it comes fully loaded with extra comfort and tech features such as leather heated front seats with power adjustments, exclusive aluminum wheels, unique exterior design, an Entune 3.0 Audio Plus audio system with an 8 inch touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, wireless streaming audio and wireless device charging. It also includes a power sunroof, LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, power heated mirrors, dual zone climate control, proximity remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of blind spot detection, lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collsion safety system and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $214.05 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Full of modern technology and advanced safety features, the 2019 Toyota Camry was designed to seduce your senses with bold contour lines and an athletic stance. This 2019 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 98,075 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 206HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Camry's trim level is XSE. Stepping up to this luxurious Camry XSE is an excellent decision as it comes fully loaded with extra comfort and tech features such as leather heated front seats with power adjustments, exclusive aluminum wheels, unique exterior design, an Entune 3.0 Audio Plus audio system with an 8 inch touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, wireless streaming audio and wireless device charging. It also includes a power sunroof, LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, power heated mirrors, dual zone climate control, proximity remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of blind spot detection, lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collsion safety system and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $214.05 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Leather Seats| Sunroof| Wireless Charging| Heated Seats| Blind Spot Detection| Apple CarPlay| Adaptive Cruise Control| Lane Keep Assist| Aluminum Wheels| Power Seats| Proximity Key| Park Assist| Touchscreen| SiriusXM| LED Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
2018 Chevrolet Volt Premier 150,720 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT 30,039 KM $81,988 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Cheyenne Edition 134,092 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2019 Toyota Camry