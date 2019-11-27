Menu
2019 Toyota Camry

SE

2019 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,934KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4381119
  • Stock #: D3748
  • VIN: 4T1B11HK6KU220901
Exterior Colour
Midnight Black Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
SE ROOF HS CAM BUTTON-START 10W-P/SEAT!

This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This 2019 Toyota Camry is for sale today.

Fresh off a redesign last year, this 2019 Toyota Camry offers brand new styling, new technologically advanced features and more safety features than you would expect. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from this historical model. The new model has been transformed into something very different with sharper lines and a wider stance offering better stability. Technologically advanced with surprisingly intuitive tech options, the 2019 Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan. This sedan has 29934 kms. It's midnight black metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V PDI DOHC engine.

Our Camry's trim level is SE. Stepping up to this SE gets you paddle shifters, automatic climate control, power sport seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, aluminum wheels, sport tuned suspension, and sporty exterior styling. This Camry is also equipped with front heated seats, Scout GPS navigation, fully automatic LED head lamps, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, voice recognition, Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker stereo with Entune app suite connect and a 7 inch display, Bluetooth hands free capability, selective service internet access, a valet function system, automatic highbeams, remote keyless entry, distance pacing cruise control, Toyota safety sense system, pre collsion safety system, lane departure alert, lane keeping assist, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Se Roof Hs Cam Button-start 10w-p/seat.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: V
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Double wishbone rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Sport
Trim
  • Black grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Front sport seat
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Driver and passenger knee airbags
  • Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Front Head Room: 973 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 965 mm
  • Tires: Width: 215 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 965 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Overall Width: 1,840 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,029 kg
  • Overall height: 1,445 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,407 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 60 L
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 8.4 L/100 km
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,466 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km
  • Front Leg Room: 1,069 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,515 kg
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,389 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,825 mm
  • Selective service internet access
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Overall Length: 4,895 mm
  • Lane Departure Warning: Active
  • 1 USB port
  • LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
  • Mobile Phone App Mirroring
  • Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P
  • SE ROOF HS CAM BUTTON-START 10W-P/SEAT
  • Max cargo capacity: 427 L

