This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This 2019 Toyota Camry is for sale today.



Fresh off a redesign last year, this 2019 Toyota Camry offers brand new styling, new technologically advanced features and more safety features than you would expect. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from this historical model. The new model has been transformed into something very different with sharper lines and a wider stance offering better stability. Technologically advanced with surprisingly intuitive tech options, the 2019 Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan. This sedan has 29934 kms. It's midnight black metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V PDI DOHC engine.



Our Camry's trim level is SE. Stepping up to this SE gets you paddle shifters, automatic climate control, power sport seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, aluminum wheels, sport tuned suspension, and sporty exterior styling. This Camry is also equipped with front heated seats, Scout GPS navigation, fully automatic LED head lamps, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, voice recognition, Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker stereo with Entune app suite connect and a 7 inch display, Bluetooth hands free capability, selective service internet access, a valet function system, automatic highbeams, remote keyless entry, distance pacing cruise control, Toyota safety sense system, pre collsion safety system, lane departure alert, lane keeping assist, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Se Roof Hs Cam Button-start 10w-p/seat.



Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: V

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Double wishbone rear suspension

Suspension class: Sport Trim Black grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Power remote trunk release

Front sport seat

Rear door type: Trunk

Wheel Width: 7

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Turn signal in mirrors

Video Monitor Location: Front

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Driver and passenger knee airbags

Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Front Head Room: 973 mm

Rear Head Room: 965 mm

Tires: Width: 215 mm

Rear Leg Room: 965 mm

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Overall Width: 1,840 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,029 kg

Overall height: 1,445 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,407 mm

Fuel Capacity: 60 L

Fuel Consumption: City: 8.4 L/100 km

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,466 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km

Front Leg Room: 1,069 mm

Curb weight: 1,515 kg

Rear Hip Room: 1,389 mm

Wheelbase: 2,825 mm

Selective service internet access

Manual child safety locks

Overall Length: 4,895 mm

Lane Departure Warning: Active

1 USB port

LED low/high beam projector beam headlights

Mobile Phone App Mirroring

Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P

SE ROOF HS CAM BUTTON-START 10W-P/SEAT

Max cargo capacity: 427 L

