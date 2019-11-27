169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
+ taxes & licensing
SE ROOF HS CAM BUTTON-START 10W-P/SEAT!
This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This 2019 Toyota Camry is for sale today.
Fresh off a redesign last year, this 2019 Toyota Camry offers brand new styling, new technologically advanced features and more safety features than you would expect. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from this historical model. The new model has been transformed into something very different with sharper lines and a wider stance offering better stability. Technologically advanced with surprisingly intuitive tech options, the 2019 Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan. This sedan has 29934 kms. It's midnight black metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V PDI DOHC engine.
Our Camry's trim level is SE. Stepping up to this SE gets you paddle shifters, automatic climate control, power sport seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, aluminum wheels, sport tuned suspension, and sporty exterior styling. This Camry is also equipped with front heated seats, Scout GPS navigation, fully automatic LED head lamps, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, voice recognition, Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker stereo with Entune app suite connect and a 7 inch display, Bluetooth hands free capability, selective service internet access, a valet function system, automatic highbeams, remote keyless entry, distance pacing cruise control, Toyota safety sense system, pre collsion safety system, lane departure alert, lane keeping assist, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Se Roof Hs Cam Button-start 10w-p/seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2