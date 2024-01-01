Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

58,464 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT SE Back Up Camera Cruise Control

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT SE Back Up Camera Cruise Control

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,464KM
Used
VIN JTNK4RBE6K3069444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16823
  • Mileage 58,464 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

