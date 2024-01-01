$18,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback SE Package
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback SE Package
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,730KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTNK4RBE9K3036745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,730 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Power Seat, Proximity Key, LED Lights, Forward Collision Warning, Rear View Camera, Climate Control, Streaming Audio
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is for sale today.
Edgy, dynamic and athletic, let me introduce you to the Toyota Corolla Hatchback! Offering a combination of great fuel economy, excellent power and premium safety features makes this Toyota Corolla Hatchback - the peoples favorite. With a sleek design, modern tech and standard Toyota Safety Sense this Corolla hatchback is ready to create something unforgettable.This hatchback has 140,730 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla Hatchback's trim level is SE Package. Upgrading to this Corolla Hatchback with SE Package is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats and a power driver seat, a leather wrapped steering wheel, aluminum wheels, an 8 inch infotainment system that features Scout GPS Link, Apple CarPlay, Entune Audio Suite Connect and wireless streaming audio. Additional features include automatic climate control, advanced voice recognition, a rear view camera with lane departure warning and lane keep assist, chrome exterior accents, a smart key system with push button start, automatic high beam assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, LED lighting and much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is for sale today.
Edgy, dynamic and athletic, let me introduce you to the Toyota Corolla Hatchback! Offering a combination of great fuel economy, excellent power and premium safety features makes this Toyota Corolla Hatchback - the peoples favorite. With a sleek design, modern tech and standard Toyota Safety Sense this Corolla hatchback is ready to create something unforgettable.This hatchback has 140,730 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla Hatchback's trim level is SE Package. Upgrading to this Corolla Hatchback with SE Package is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats and a power driver seat, a leather wrapped steering wheel, aluminum wheels, an 8 inch infotainment system that features Scout GPS Link, Apple CarPlay, Entune Audio Suite Connect and wireless streaming audio. Additional features include automatic climate control, advanced voice recognition, a rear view camera with lane departure warning and lane keep assist, chrome exterior accents, a smart key system with push button start, automatic high beam assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, LED lighting and much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2022 Mitsubishi RVR SE 71,389 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Edge Titanium 38,264 KM $40,500 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L - Low Mileage 73,088 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Toyota Corolla