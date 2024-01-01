$27,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED AWD
2019 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED AWD
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
190,513KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TDDZRFH9KS715223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,513 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, LED Lights, Lane Departure Warning, Fog Lamps, Proximity Key, Park Assist
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Toyota Highlander is for sale today.
With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.This SUV has 190,513 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is Limited AWD. This top of the line all-wheel drive Highlander Limited is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with a power sunroof, leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, a large 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with Entune premium audio, embedded navigation with voice recognition, 4 USB charging ports and LED running lights. Additional style, safety and comfort features include Toyota Safety Sense, lane departure alert with steering assist, blind spot detection, proximity keyless entry with push button start, foward collision warning, a 360 degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, dynamic radar cruise control, dual zone climate control, a power liftgate plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Toyota Highlander is for sale today.
With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.This SUV has 190,513 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is Limited AWD. This top of the line all-wheel drive Highlander Limited is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with a power sunroof, leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, a large 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with Entune premium audio, embedded navigation with voice recognition, 4 USB charging ports and LED running lights. Additional style, safety and comfort features include Toyota Safety Sense, lane departure alert with steering assist, blind spot detection, proximity keyless entry with push button start, foward collision warning, a 360 degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, dynamic radar cruise control, dual zone climate control, a power liftgate plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 81,250 KM $39,500 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS 69,722 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue SV 159,509 KM $20,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Toyota Highlander