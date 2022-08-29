$36,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars
905-688-6244
2019 Toyota Highlander
2019 Toyota Highlander
AWD LE 3rd Row Seating Back Up Cam Rear A/C
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
87,446KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9300289
- Stock #: 16040
- VIN: 5TDBZRFH8KS998592
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16040
- Mileage 87,446 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
3RD ROW SEATING
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3