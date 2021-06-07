Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

47,442 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE One Owner | Clean Car Fax Report |

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE One Owner | Clean Car Fax Report |

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,442KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7283105
  • Stock #: 50-202
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV2KW022044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 47,442 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is another Great Opportunity brought to You by AutoIQ!


This 2019 RAV4 All Wheel Drive LE is finished in Midnight Black Metallic with the Black Fabric Seat Trim, Looks Great and is in Really Nice Condition!



This One Owner RAV4 has a Clean Car Fax Report - No Accidents Reported



REVIEW: Redesigned for 2019, the Toyota RAV4 receives a variety of updates, including a stylish new look, a new engine, and added safety and technology features. No doubt they will contribute to the RAV4's status as the best-selling small crossover SUV on the market. EDMUNDS.COM



Don't Delay! With over 140 Sales Professionals Promoting this Pre-Owned Vehicle through 17 Dealerships Representing 11 Communities Across Ontario, this Great Value Won't Last Long!



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE



Call or Click to Arrange a Test Drive. Or Shop from Home. We can manage everything via ZOOM, Internet and Telephone.



AutoIQ proudly offers a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. Buy with Complete Confidence. You won't be disappointed!



SPECIAL NOTE: This Great Value is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls. Thank You.



This 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE is selling as one of our Advantage Plus Pre-Owned Vehicles






Advantage+ Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
  • Warranty:30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
  • CarFax Verified Report
  • Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
  • Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation

BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE


  • AutoIQ proudly offers a 7-Day Money Back Guarantee. You won't be disappointed

The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls


Errors & Omissions Expected


INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
8 speed automatic

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

