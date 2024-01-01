$41,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Limited
2019 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Limited
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$41,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,413KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TFGZ5AN3KX165739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,413 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Navigation, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Streaming Audio, Lane Departure Warning, LED Lights, Fog Lights
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Toyota Tacoma is for sale today.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50+ year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combines it all into one unstoppable package. There's also more to this impressive machine than just its aggressive good looks. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 76,413 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is 4x4 Double Cab Limited. Roll up your sleeves and get things done with this premium Tacoma Limited as it comes with everything you want in a truck including rugged aluminum wheels, an easy lift & lower tailgate with a rear step bumper, unique exterior styling, proximtiy keyless entry, a leather wrapped steering wheel, heated leather seats, a larger 7 inch touchscreen that features navigation, premium JBL speakers, wireless streaming audio, and a rear view camera. Additional features include a power sunroof, LED running lights, power heated mirrors, front fog lights, rear underseat storage, front and rear clearance sensors, blind spot detection, and Toyota Safety Sense which comes with lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Toyota Tacoma is for sale today.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50+ year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combines it all into one unstoppable package. There's also more to this impressive machine than just its aggressive good looks. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 76,413 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is 4x4 Double Cab Limited. Roll up your sleeves and get things done with this premium Tacoma Limited as it comes with everything you want in a truck including rugged aluminum wheels, an easy lift & lower tailgate with a rear step bumper, unique exterior styling, proximtiy keyless entry, a leather wrapped steering wheel, heated leather seats, a larger 7 inch touchscreen that features navigation, premium JBL speakers, wireless streaming audio, and a rear view camera. Additional features include a power sunroof, LED running lights, power heated mirrors, front fog lights, rear underseat storage, front and rear clearance sensors, blind spot detection, and Toyota Safety Sense which comes with lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD 100,894 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE - Low Mileage 39,504 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V Touring 145,110 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$41,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Toyota Tacoma