2019 Volkswagen Golf

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash

Rain sensing front wipers

Piano black center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Halogen Headlights

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Type of tires: Performance AS

Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Black grille

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Suspension class: Sport Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Front sport seat

Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II

Wheel Width: 7.5

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Intercooled Turbo

Turn signal in mirrors

Heated windshield washer jets

Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru

Piano black dash trim

Piano black door trim

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/aluminum shift knob trim

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Fuel Capacity: 50 L

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Front Head Room: 975 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km

Remote CD changer in glove box

Overall height: 1,467 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm

Rear Leg Room: 903 mm

Rear Head Room: 967 mm

Overall Length: 4,268 mm

Wheelbase: 2,631 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 1,920 kg

Curb weight: 1,389 kg

Manual child safety locks

Overall Width: 1,799 mm

1 USB port

Mobile Phone App Mirroring

Max cargo capacity: 1,521 L

Autobahn Manual

