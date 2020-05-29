Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

  • 8,800KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5048784
  • Stock #: D4260
  • VIN: 3VW5T7AU6KM006499
Exterior Colour
Deep Black Pearl Effect
Interior Colour
Titan Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Low Mileage, Autobahn Manual!

This 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI is for sale today.

This 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI is the perfect example of the multitasking family vehicle that doubles as a highly capable performance compact. Equally capable and comfortable on city streets and country roads, this GTI will eat up the distance happily as you put it through its paces, while remaining as calm and civilized as a luxury sedan built for comfort and family safety.This low mileage hatchback has just 8,800 kms. It's deep black pearl effect in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Golf GTI's trim level is 5-door. This Volkswagen Golf GTI has the performance pedigree of a generations long performance icon. Features in this performance compact include a 228 HP engine paired to a manual transmission, sport tuned suspension, LED brake lights, front fog lamps, fully automatic headlamps, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, a 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display, App-Connect smart phone integration, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, heated top sport front seats, a sport leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, front and rear cup holders, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Autobahn Manual.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Rain sensing front wipers
  • Piano black center console trim
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Halogen Headlights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Type of tires: Performance AS
  • Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Black grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Suspension class: Sport
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Front sport seat
  • Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Intercooled Turbo
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
  • Piano black dash trim
  • Piano black door trim
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 50 L
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Front Head Room: 975 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
  • Remote CD changer in glove box
  • Overall height: 1,467 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 967 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,268 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,631 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,920 kg
  • Curb weight: 1,389 kg
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Overall Width: 1,799 mm
  • 1 USB port
  • Mobile Phone App Mirroring
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,521 L
  • Autobahn Manual

