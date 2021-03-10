2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

Certified
Listing ID: 6724628
Stock #: golf-442
VIN: 3vw117au1km516442
Exterior Colour
Bright Red
Interior Colour
Ebony Cloth
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Stock #
golf-442
Mileage
38,678 KM
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
