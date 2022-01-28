Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

20,331 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Back Up Camera Bluetooth Heated Front Seats

Location

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

20,331KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8254139
  • Stock #: 15565
  • VIN: 3VWN57BU5KM058327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tornado Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15565
  • Mileage 20,331 KM

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Two Guys Quality Cars

