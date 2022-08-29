$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Volvo S60
AWD Pano Roof Cloth & Leather Nav Back Up Camera
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
47,086KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9291292
- Stock #: 16030
- VIN: 7JRA22TM7KG010187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,086 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
