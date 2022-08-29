Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volvo S60

47,086 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Contact Seller
2019 Volvo S60

2019 Volvo S60

AWD Pano Roof Cloth & Leather Nav Back Up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volvo S60

AWD Pano Roof Cloth & Leather Nav Back Up Camera

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,086KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9291292
  • Stock #: 16030
  • VIN: 7JRA22TM7KG010187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16030
  • Mileage 47,086 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars

2016 Honda Civic Sed...
 140,142 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 139,581 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2022 Honda CR-V Spor...
 15,921 KM
$42,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-6244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory