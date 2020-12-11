Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Warning, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Sensors, WiFi, 18-Inch Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive
This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This 2020 BMW X1 is for sale today.
The smallest within the X range, the 2020 BMW X1 is a compelling compact city Crossover offering more than you bargained for. As with any BMW, the X1 is a beautifully designed vehicle with high on road capabilities and one of the most well built quality interiors within its class. Big on space for both cargo and passengers, the compact X1 is perfectly comfortable to drive and be driven in. This SUV has 26,780 kms. It's mineral gray metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our X1's trim level is xDrive28i. The smallest in the X range, the BMW X1 comes at us ready and waiting with numerous standard options and features such as full time all wheel drive, automatic start stop engine feature, ConnectedDrive services, navigation, a 6 speaker stereo with an 8.8 inch display, leather power seats with memory, remote keyless entry, leather multi-functional steering wheel, push button start, genuine wood and chrome instrument panel inserts, dual zone front climate control, cruise control, BMW assist emergency call feature, lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Nav Roof Ld Cw Leath P/seats Hs Htd-s/w Park-sens 18 -al.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Ambient Lighting
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Audio system security
4 door
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Leatherette seat upholstery
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Self-leveling headlights
Run flat tires
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Coloured dash trim
Coloured door trim
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Fuel Capacity: 61 L
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,402 mm
Front Head Room: 1,065 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.3 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 1,002 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Curb weight: 1,684 kg
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Overall Length: 4,457 mm
Overall Width: 1,821 mm
Selective service internet access
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,145 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,026 mm
Rear Leg Room: 941 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,662 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay Preparation
Intelligent Emergency Call
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Park Distance Control front and rear reverse sensing system