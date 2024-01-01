$37,988+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT5
Sport
2020 Cadillac XT5
Sport
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$37,988
+ taxes & licensing
63,958KM
Used
VIN 1GYKNGRS6LZ180814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 6597A
- Mileage 63,958 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels!
This 2020 Cadillac XT5 combines a large interior with a pleasing ride, plentiful outward visibility, and a striking design. This 2020 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
Styled to turn heads, this Cadillac XT5 makes a statement with every arrival, while it's sharp lines and sweeping curves meet the jewel-like lighting elements for a style that's truly stunning! It comes with a generous amount of cargo room and is filled with advanced safety features plus next level technology. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This SUV has 63,958 kms. It's radiant silver metallic in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our XT5's trim level is Sport. Ride in true Cadillac style with elegant alloy wheels, LED headlights, automatic highbeams, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and chrome trim providing dazzling detail while 8 inch touchscreen infotainment, voice recognition, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 4G Wi-Fi, mobile device pairing, SiriusXM, and Bose Premium Audio makes sure you never miss a beat. Interior luxury and convenience abounds with a power liftgate, heated synthetic leather seats, adaptive remote start and proximity entry, remote opening windows, pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, and a vibrating safety alert seat. Take it up a notch in this Sport XT5 with a bigger motor, a double sized power sunroof, rain sensing wipers, perforated leather seats, heated steering wheel, Driver Information Centre digital gauge cluster, memory package, wireless charging, dual zone automatic climate control, interior accent lighting, and automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.briancullen.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=0e5ea1c5-3742-44fc-8838-e8c015652a81&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $290.53 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
2020 Cadillac XT5