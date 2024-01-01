$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT6
Premium Luxury - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
33,882KM
VIN 1GYKPDRS3LZ104329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,882 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2020 Cadillac XT6 is for sale today.
Providing next level capability, this Cadillac XT6 offers a sophisticated driving experience thanks to it's advanced all-wheel drive powertrain and safety features. The XT6 also features 3 rows of folding seats that allows you to haul your family around town or pick up DIY materials for your weekend warrior projects. It also comes with first class premium materials enhancing your driving experience even further.This low mileage SUV has just 33,882 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT6's trim level is Premium Luxury. This all new XT6 is ready to take the compact three row segment by storm with a double size sunroof, wood grain interior accents, unique Galvano grille and exterior trim, heated and cooled seats, hands free liftgate, 4G WiFi, wireless charging, 3 row leather seating, heated leather steering wheel, remote start, hands free keyless entry, tri zone automatic climate control, engine idle stop/start, intelligent brake assist, 20 inch aluminum wheels, LED lighting with automatic highbeams, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and rain sensing wipers. Awesome technology features include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible 8 inch touchscreen, 6 USB inputs, voice recognition, SiriusXM, lane keep assist with departure warning, blind zone monitoring, pedestrian braking, automatic emergency braking, front and rear parking assistance, and a vibrating safety alert seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2020 Cadillac XT6