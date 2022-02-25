2020 Chevrolet Colorado

$47,998 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 7 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,733 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Mechanical Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Comfort Automatic front air conditioning Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Wheel Diameter: 17 Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Fold-up cushion rear seats Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 973 mm Rear Leg Room: 909 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,354 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Front Head Room: 1,052 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 14.0 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 80 L Suspension Class: Off-Road Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm Urethane shift knob trim Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.9 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm Overall height: 1,793 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,722 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Overall Width: 1,887 mm Wheelbase: 3,259 mm Curb weight: 2,031 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Overall Length: 5,403 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring UltraSonic rear reverse sensing system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Audio System Premium Brand : Chevrolet Infotainment 3 4WD Crew Cab 128inch Z71

