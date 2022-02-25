$47,998+ tax & licensing
$47,998
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
66,733KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8326662
- Stock #: D6738
- VIN: 1GCPTDE13L1188557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,733 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is for sale today.
This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 66,733 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is Z71. Upgrading to this Z71 trim is a great choice as it comes with a larger 8 inch color touchscreen display - featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker audio system and wireless streaming audio. It also includes unique aluminum wheels, an off-road suspension, automatic locking rear differential, automatic climate control, heated front seats, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi, 4-way power driver and passenger seat, remote keyless entry, teen driver technology and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4wd Crew Cab 128inch Z71.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Profile: 65
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Automatic front air conditioning
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Wheel Diameter: 17
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Rear Leg Room: 909 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,354 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Front Head Room: 1,052 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.9 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm
Overall height: 1,793 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,722 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,887 mm
Wheelbase: 3,259 mm
Curb weight: 2,031 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Overall Length: 5,403 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
UltraSonic rear reverse sensing system
Chevrolet Infotainment 3
Audio System Premium Brand : Chevrolet Infotainment 3
4WD Crew Cab 128inch Z71
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2