2020 Chevrolet Equinox

$23,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 3 3 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10394103

10394103 Stock #: D8817

D8817 VIN: 2GNAXKEV1L6164781

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 116,333 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.