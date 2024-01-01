Menu
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

66,678 KM

Details Features

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD LT

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD LT

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,678KM
VIN 2GNAXUEV4L6258679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,678 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2020 Chevrolet Equinox