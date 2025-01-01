$17,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4dr LT w/2FL
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4dr LT w/2FL
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Buckle up for the ultimate driving experience with the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT. This sleek and sophisticated SUV is packed with cutting-edge safety features, including a Lane Departure System, Collision Avoidance, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System, keeping you and your loved ones secure on the road.
Key features:
- Lane Departure System
- Collision Avoidance
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- HID (Xenon) headlights
- Backup camera
- Parking distance control
- Heated seats for driver and passenger
- Satellite radio
- OnStar
- *NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
The Equinox LT's advanced safety technology and premium amenities work together to provide a smooth, confident, and comfortable ride. With its powerful performance and spacious interior, this SUV is the perfect companion for your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between.
Whether you're a busy parent, a tech-savvy professional, or an outdoor enthusiast, the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT is designed to enhance your life. Its sleek design, cutting-edge features, and exceptional versatility make it the ultimate choice for those who demand the best.
*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales
Email Gaston's Auto Sales
Gaston's Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-984-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-984-5094