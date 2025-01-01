$16,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
2020 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,446KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST8LF141912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,446 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Start, LED Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 4G WiFi, Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2020 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today.
A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology make this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought you'd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. This sedan has 146,446 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a large 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio, signature LED daytime running lamps, remote start, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, stylish aluminum wheels, 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control and a rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2020 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today.
A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology make this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought you'd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. This sedan has 146,446 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a large 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio, signature LED daytime running lamps, remote start, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, stylish aluminum wheels, 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control and a rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium 44,795 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
2016 Porsche Macan S **LOW KMS - NO ACCIDENTS** 72,416 KM $31,500 + tax & lic
2021 Audi S7 Sportback 2.9T 101,245 KM $61,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2020 Chevrolet Malibu