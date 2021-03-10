This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
Chevrolet have focused on making this Silverado 1500 more functional and ergonomic, suited to both the work-site and family life. Bold styling throughout give it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the elegant, smartly designed, and modern interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity for any trip. These amazing features are only amplified by the legendary Silverado capability the 2020 enhances and exemplifies.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 9,600 kms. It's satin in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. This amazing RST comes ready to rock with active grade braking, LED lighting with fog lamps, EZ lift tailgate, heated power side mirrors, and aluminum wheels. The interior is loaded with an 8 inch touchscreen, voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth phone connectivity and streaming, and a USB input to provide infotainment and connectivity while a 4.2 inch Driver Information Centre, Chevrolet Connected Service with OnStar, semi automatic air conditioning, remote starting and keyless entry, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Rear view camera, Teen Driver technology, and power windows keep you comfortable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4wd Crew Cab 147 Rst.
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Anti-theft alarm system
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Manual front air conditioning
4 door
Rear View Camera
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Self-leveling headlights
Wheel Width: 8.5
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Overall Length: 5,885 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.8 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 91 L
Rear Head Room: 1,019 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,175 kg
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Width: 2,063 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,655 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,918 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm
Curb weight: 2,232 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,554 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,102 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
Chevrolet Infotainment 3
Wheelbase : 3,744 mm
Front Head Room : 1,093 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,131 mm
Audio System Premium Brand : Chevrolet Infotainment 3
4WD Crew Cab 147 RST
