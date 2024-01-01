Menu
Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control! Comfort, function and a whole lot of style packed in this eco SUV. This 2020 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. The Chevy Trax is a small SUV thats larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 86,710 kms. Its pacific blue;jet black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Traxs trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Trax LT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with signature LED accents lights, a remote engine start, air conditioning, cruise control, aluminum wheels, a color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi capability, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, power adjustable side mirrors, a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, flat folding front passenger seat, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry and steering wheel mounted audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4g Wifi, Remote Keyless Entry. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $152.87 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

2020 Chevrolet Trax

86,710 KM

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Trax

LT

2020 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,710KM
VIN 3GNCJLSB1LL140941

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Blue;jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5055A
  • Mileage 86,710 KM

Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!



Comfort, function and a whole lot of style packed in this eco SUV. This 2020 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 86,710 kms. It's pacific blue;jet black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our Trax's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Trax LT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with signature LED accents lights, a remote engine start, air conditioning, cruise control, aluminum wheels, a color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi capability, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, power adjustable side mirrors, a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, flat folding front passenger seat, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry and steering wheel mounted audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4g Wifi, Remote Keyless Entry.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $152.87 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Remote Start| Apple CarPlay| Android Auto| Aluminum Wheels| Steering Wheel Audio Control| 4G WiFi| Remote Keyless Entry| Rear View Camera| Bluetooth| 60/40 Split Rear Seat| Touchscreen| Cruise Control| SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Chevrolet Trax