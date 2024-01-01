$31,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Durango
GT
2020 Dodge Durango
GT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
137,400KM
Used
VIN 1C4RDJDG0LC411426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Rear Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels
This 2020 Dodge Durango is for sale today.
Filled with impressive standard features, this 2020 Dodge Durango is a surprising, adventurous ride. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This SUV has 137,400 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Durango's trim level is GT. Stepping up to this incredible GT trim gets you heated leather and suede seats, a power rear liftgate, memory power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, all wheel drive, roof rails, automatic headlights, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, stylish aluminum wheels, a rear view camera with rear parking assistance, remote engine start and ready alert braking for safety, convenience and style. The interior is loaded with even more style and comfort than you would believe with front passenger power flat folding seat, a heated leather steering wheel w/ paddle shifters, full color customizable instrument cluster display, 3rd row seating with remote folding headrests, 2nd row fold and tumble seats, 2nd row heated seats, proximity entry, Uconnect 4 with a 7 inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 115 volt power outlet.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RDJDG0LC411426.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2020 Dodge Durango