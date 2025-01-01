$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Dodge Durango
GT
2020 Dodge Durango
GT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,358KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG2LC433251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,358 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Rear Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2020 Dodge Durango is for sale today.
Filled with impressive standard features, this 2020 Dodge Durango is a surprising, adventurous ride. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This SUV has 118,358 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Durango's trim level is GT. Stepping up to this incredible GT trim gets you heated leather and suede seats, a power rear liftgate, memory power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, all wheel drive, roof rails, automatic headlights, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, stylish aluminum wheels, a rear view camera with rear parking assistance, remote engine start and ready alert braking for safety, convenience and style. The interior is loaded with even more style and comfort than you would believe with front passenger power flat folding seat, a heated leather steering wheel w/ paddle shifters, full color customizable instrument cluster display, 3rd row seating with remote folding headrests, 2nd row fold and tumble seats, 2nd row heated seats, proximity entry, Uconnect 4 with a 7 inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 115 volt power outlet.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RDJDG2LC433251.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2020 Dodge Durango