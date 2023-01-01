2020 Dodge Durango

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 1 3 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9643813

9643813 Stock #: 16184

16184 VIN: 1C4RDJDG9LC318792

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16184

Mileage 57,131 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Media / Nav / Comm CD Player dvd player Bluetooth Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.