2020 Dodge Durango

57,131 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

2020 Dodge Durango

2020 Dodge Durango

GT AWD 3rd Row Seat Nav Sunroof Back Up Cam DVD

2020 Dodge Durango

GT AWD 3rd Row Seat Nav Sunroof Back Up Cam DVD

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,131KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9643813
  • Stock #: 16184
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG9LC318792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16184
  • Mileage 57,131 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
