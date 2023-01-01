$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Durango
GT AWD 3rd Row Seat Nav Sunroof Back Up Cam DVD
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
57,131KM
Used
- Stock #: 16184
- VIN: 1C4RDJDG9LC318792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,131 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior
