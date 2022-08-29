$28,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE CVP
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
67,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9183187
- Stock #: D7541
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2LR212214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today.
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 67,500 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SE CVP. This SE Canada Value Package comes with an incredible list of valuable and convenient options. These features include a comfortable touring suspension, power heated side mirrors, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, power windows and light tint rear glass, power locks with remote keyless entry, a ParkView back-up camera and a 4 speaker multimedia system ensures that you stay in comfort and style no matter where you're going.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG2LR212214.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2