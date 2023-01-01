Menu
2020 Ford EcoSport

40,412 KM

Details Description

$28,198

+ tax & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Titanium 4WD

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

40,412KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10342425
  • Stock #: D8754
  • VIN: MAJ6S3KL7LC336220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Proximity Key, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC, Aluminum Wheels, Power Seat, Streaming Audio, Park Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360, SiriusXM, 4G LTE

This 2020 Ford EcoSport is for sale today.

Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear seats in its class, this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. Its ready for whatever road trip you have in store, with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size, this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever youre headed, the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.This SUV has 40,412 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our EcoSport's trim level is Titanium 4WD. Stepping up to this premium EcoSport Titanium is a great choice as it comes with plenty of upscale features like exclusive aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, sport tuned suspension, a premium 9 speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system featuring SYNC 3 with a larger touchscreen, streaming audio, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You will also get Fords intelligent four-wheel drive, a power driver seat, a heated leather steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, a proximity key with push button start and premium leather heated seats. Additional features include automatic climate control, Ford Co-Pilot360 including blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a 60/40 split rear seats, and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6S3KL7LC336220.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

