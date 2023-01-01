Menu
2020 Ford Edge

28,900 KM

Details Description

$35,498

+ tax & licensing
$35,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

SEL

2020 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$35,498

+ taxes & licensing

28,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10254138
  Stock #: D8657
  VIN: 2FMPK4J97LBA79646

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Burgundy
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 28,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2020 Ford Edge is for sale today.

With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This low mileage SUV has just 28,900 kms. It's burgundy in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Edge's trim level is SEL. This Edge SEL comes with an impressive list of features including a power rear liftgate, power heated front seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, automatic headlights, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J97LBA79646.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

