2020 Ford Escape

85,312 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid NAV | CARPLY | HEATED FRONT SEATS

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid NAV | CARPLY | HEATED FRONT SEATS

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,312KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZ1LUB12281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 85,312 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your journey with this well-equipped 2.5L iVCT Hybrid AWD, blending performance and efficiency seamlessly. Packed with premium features and advanced technology, this vehicle is designed for comfort, safety, and style.

Performance & Capability:

2.5L iVCT Hybrid Engine with eCVT for a smooth and responsive ride
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction and control
2.91 Axle Ratio and four-wheel independent suspension for superior handling

Interior Comfort & Convenience:

Heated, leather-trimmed sport contour front seats with memory settings
Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
Heated steering wheel and leather steering wheel trim
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Premium B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with 10 speakers

Technology & Safety:

Navigation System for seamless guidance
Auto high-beam headlights and rain-sensing wipers for optimal visibility
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Advanced safety features: Dual front and side airbags, knee airbag, electronic stability control, and more

Exterior Highlights:

Sleek 19''' machined-face aluminum wheels with dark tarnished accents
Power liftgate for easy loading and unloading
Turn signal indicator mirrors and heated door mirrors
Stylish spoiler and body-color bumpers for a modern aesthetic

Additional Features:

Wireless charging pad for added convenience
Pedestrian Alert Sounder for urban safety
Garage door transmitter and remote keyless entry

This exceptional vehicle is your perfect partner for city commutes or weekend getaways. Experience innovation, comfort, and safety all in one stunning package!

Don't miss out, schedule your test drive today!



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

2020 Ford Escape