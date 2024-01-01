$25,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid NAV | CARPLY | HEATED FRONT SEATS
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 85,312 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance & Capability:
2.5L iVCT Hybrid Engine with eCVT for a smooth and responsive ride
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction and control
2.91 Axle Ratio and four-wheel independent suspension for superior handling
Interior Comfort & Convenience:
Heated, leather-trimmed sport contour front seats with memory settings
Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
Heated steering wheel and leather steering wheel trim
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Premium B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with 10 speakers
Technology & Safety:
Navigation System for seamless guidance
Auto high-beam headlights and rain-sensing wipers for optimal visibility
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Advanced safety features: Dual front and side airbags, knee airbag, electronic stability control, and more
Exterior Highlights:
Sleek 19''' machined-face aluminum wheels with dark tarnished accents
Power liftgate for easy loading and unloading
Turn signal indicator mirrors and heated door mirrors
Stylish spoiler and body-color bumpers for a modern aesthetic
Additional Features:
Wireless charging pad for added convenience
Pedestrian Alert Sounder for urban safety
Garage door transmitter and remote keyless entry
This exceptional vehicle is your perfect partner for city commutes or weekend getaways. Experience innovation, comfort, and safety all in one stunning package!
Don't miss out, schedule your test drive today!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
