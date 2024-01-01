Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

75,339 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer

ST

2020 Ford Explorer

ST

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

  11403460
  2. 11403460
  3. 11403460
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,339KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GC4LGD10531

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 603691
  Mileage 75,339 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Ford Explorer