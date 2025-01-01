Menu
This incredible 4WD truck combines rugged capability with premium comfort and advanced technology. Heres a detailed look at what makes it stand out:<br><br>Performance & Capability:<br><br>4WD for all-terrain confidence.<br>Trailer Tow Package with Pro Trailer Backup Assist for seamless towing.<br>Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar for enhanced handling.<br>GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lbs) Payload Package.<br>Drop-In Plastic Bedliner and BoxLink Cargo Management System for secure and versatile cargo options.<br><br>Interior Comfort & Convenience:<br><br>10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats with Heated Front Seats.<br>8-Way Power Driver Seat and Power-Adjustable Pedals for customizable comfort.<br>Power-Sliding Rear Window for added ventilation.<br>Premium features like a Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel and Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat with a split-folding rear seat for flexibility.<br>Rear Under-Seat Storage for added practicality.<br><br>Technology & Safety:<br><br>SYNC 3 with Voice-Activated Navigation and SiriusXM Satellite Radio for entertainment and connectivity.<br>4.2 LCD Productivity Screen for easy access to important information.<br>Reverse Sensing System and Exterior Parking Camera Rear for confident parking and backing up.<br>Emergency Communication System: SYNC 3 911 Assist for peace of mind.<br>Advanced safety features including ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, and multiple airbags.<br><br>Exterior Styling & Functionality:<br><br>XTR Package with Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Step Bars, and Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust for a sleek, bold look.<br>LED Box Lighting and Tailgate Step with Lift Assist for added convenience.<br>Striking 18 Chrome-Like PVD Wheels and XTR 4x4 Decal complete the rugged design.<br><br>Additional Highlights:<br><br>Auto High-Beam Headlights and Fully Automatic Headlights for superior visibility.<br>Remote Start System for added convenience.<br>110V/400W Outlet to keep your devices powered on the go.<br><br>This truck has everything you need to handle work, play, and everything in between. Dont miss your chance to own a capable, feature-packed, and stylish 4WD truck!<p></p> <p>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</p> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,167 KM

Vehicle Description

This incredible 4WD truck combines rugged capability with premium comfort and advanced technology. Here's a detailed look at what makes it stand out:

Performance & Capability:

4WD for all-terrain confidence.
Trailer Tow Package with Pro Trailer Backup Assist for seamless towing.
Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar for enhanced handling.
GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lbs) Payload Package.
Drop-In Plastic Bedliner and BoxLink Cargo Management System for secure and versatile cargo options.

Interior Comfort & Convenience:

10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats with Heated Front Seats.
8-Way Power Driver Seat and Power-Adjustable Pedals for customizable comfort.
Power-Sliding Rear Window for added ventilation.
Premium features like a Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel and Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat with a split-folding rear seat for flexibility.
Rear Under-Seat Storage for added practicality.

Technology & Safety:

SYNC 3 with Voice-Activated Navigation and SiriusXM Satellite Radio for entertainment and connectivity.
4.2''' LCD Productivity Screen for easy access to important information.
Reverse Sensing System and Exterior Parking Camera Rear for confident parking and backing up.
Emergency Communication System: SYNC 3 911 Assist for peace of mind.
Advanced safety features including ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, and multiple airbags.

Exterior Styling & Functionality:

XTR Package with Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Step Bars, and Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust for a sleek, bold look.
LED Box Lighting and Tailgate Step with Lift Assist for added convenience.
Striking 18''' Chrome-Like PVD Wheels and XTR 4x4 Decal complete the rugged design.

Additional Highlights:

Auto High-Beam Headlights and Fully Automatic Headlights for superior visibility.
Remote Start System for added convenience.
110V/400W Outlet to keep your devices powered on the go.

This truck has everything you need to handle work, play, and everything in between. Don't miss your chance to own a capable, feature-packed, and stylish 4WD truck!



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

2020 Ford F-150