$36,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT XTR PKG | HEATED FRONT SEATS
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,167 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance & Capability:
4WD for all-terrain confidence.
Trailer Tow Package with Pro Trailer Backup Assist for seamless towing.
Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar for enhanced handling.
GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lbs) Payload Package.
Drop-In Plastic Bedliner and BoxLink Cargo Management System for secure and versatile cargo options.
Interior Comfort & Convenience:
10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats with Heated Front Seats.
8-Way Power Driver Seat and Power-Adjustable Pedals for customizable comfort.
Power-Sliding Rear Window for added ventilation.
Premium features like a Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel and Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat with a split-folding rear seat for flexibility.
Rear Under-Seat Storage for added practicality.
Technology & Safety:
SYNC 3 with Voice-Activated Navigation and SiriusXM Satellite Radio for entertainment and connectivity.
4.2''' LCD Productivity Screen for easy access to important information.
Reverse Sensing System and Exterior Parking Camera Rear for confident parking and backing up.
Emergency Communication System: SYNC 3 911 Assist for peace of mind.
Advanced safety features including ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, and multiple airbags.
Exterior Styling & Functionality:
XTR Package with Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Step Bars, and Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust for a sleek, bold look.
LED Box Lighting and Tailgate Step with Lift Assist for added convenience.
Striking 18''' Chrome-Like PVD Wheels and XTR 4x4 Decal complete the rugged design.
Additional Highlights:
Auto High-Beam Headlights and Fully Automatic Headlights for superior visibility.
Remote Start System for added convenience.
110V/400W Outlet to keep your devices powered on the go.
This truck has everything you need to handle work, play, and everything in between. Don't miss your chance to own a capable, feature-packed, and stylish 4WD truck!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
