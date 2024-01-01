Menu
VIN 1FA6P8TH3L5128042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 81,158 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, SYNC, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Streaming Audio, Steering Wheel Audio Control

This 2020 Ford Mustang is for sale today.

This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This coupe has 81,158 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Mustang's trim level is EcoBoost Fastback. This Mustang EcoBoost offers plenty of power, great fuel economy and an exceptional list of features such as aluminum wheels, SYNC communication and infotainment system with enhanced voice recognition and streaming audio, a rearview camera, plus steering wheel audio and cruise controls. Additional features include a proximity key for push button start and keyless entry, a leather steering wheel and gear shifter, Ford Mykey and a 50-50 split folding bench seat to make loading large items a breeze.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8TH3L5128042.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars.

