This 2020 Ford Transit Connect Van is for sale today.

Ford changed the way we think about city vans with the Transit Connect. Its compact size and maneuverability make it ideal for working in tight spaces and urban areas. No matter how big your business is, the Ford Transit Connect is all about working as productively as you can. This hard working van that can towing plenty and boasts an impressive payload. Get the job done right with the Ford Transit Connect. This van has 101,201 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 162HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Transit Connect Vans trim level is XL. This Ford Transit Connect XL comes well equipped with large door openings to make loading and unloading oversized cargo a breeze. You will also get an overhead storage shelf, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect, streaming audio and bluetooth capability for hands free driving, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, air conditioning, vinyl front seats and rubberized floor to keep the cleaning to a minimum, forward collision warning, rear view camera, black front and rear bumpers plus so much more.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 101,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Forward Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, FordPass Connect, Streaming Audio


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2020 Ford Transit Connect Van is for sale today.

Ford changed the way we think about city vans with the Transit Connect. Its compact size and maneuverability make it ideal for working in tight spaces and urban areas. No matter how big your business is, the Ford Transit Connect is all about working as productively as you can. This hard working van that can towing plenty and boasts an impressive payload. Get the job done right with the Ford Transit Connect. This van has 101,201 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 162HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Transit Connect Van's trim level is XL. This Ford Transit Connect XL comes well equipped with large door openings to make loading and unloading oversized cargo a breeze. You will also get an overhead storage shelf, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect, streaming audio and bluetooth capability for hands free driving, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, air conditioning, vinyl front seats and rubberized floor to keep the cleaning to a minimum, forward collision warning, rear view camera, black front and rear bumpers plus so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=NM0LS7V21L1474240.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

