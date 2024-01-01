$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Acadia
AWD 4dr AT4 Leather Nav Sunroof Back Up Camera
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
51,956KM
Used
VIN 1GKKNLLS3LZ223887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16801
- Mileage 51,956 KM
