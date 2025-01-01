$25,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Savana 3500
Cube
2020 GMC Savana 3500
Cube
Location
Marlin Motors Limited
135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
289-407-3002
Certified
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 194,400 KM
Vehicle Description
*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*
Marlin Motors Limited is proud to offer this 2020 GMC Savanna 3500 Cube for sale!
Turn-key money maker! Endless possibilities with this cube van!
6.0L Gas
16” aluminum box
177” wheelbase
Loading ramp
Just serviced including a Commercial Yearly Safety
Rebuilt title from minor side damage(can still see the dent in the box)
25,999 + HST/Licensing
Price Includes Safety & Carfax
For Sale by Licensed OMVIC Dealer - Buy with Confidence!
Financing Available! Fill out an application on our website below
Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com
Vehicle Features
Marlin Motors Limited
289-407-3002