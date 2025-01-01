Menu
2020 GMC Savana 3500

194,400 KM

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Savana 3500

Cube

13182566

2020 GMC Savana 3500

Cube

Location

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

  1. 1763247570
  2. 1763247570
  3. 1763247570
  4. 1763247570
  5. 1763247570
  6. 1763247570
  7. 1763247570
  8. 1763247570
  9. 1763247570
  10. 1763247570
  11. 1763247570
  12. 1763247570
  13. 1763247570
  14. 1763247570
  15. 1763247570
  16. 1763247570
  17. 1763247570
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,400KM
Good Condition
VIN 7gz37tcg5ln006860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 194,400 KM

Vehicle Description

*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*

 

Marlin Motors Limited is proud to offer this 2020 GMC Savanna 3500 Cube for sale! 

 

Turn-key money maker! Endless possibilities with this cube van! 

 6.0L Gas

16” aluminum box

177” wheelbase 

Loading ramp

 

Just serviced including a Commercial Yearly Safety

 

Rebuilt title from minor side damage(can still see the dent in the box) 

 

25,999 + HST/Licensing

Price Includes Safety & Carfax 



For Sale by Licensed OMVIC Dealer - Buy with Confidence!

 

Financing Available! Fill out an application on our website below

Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com 

 

*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Marlin Motors Limited

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-407-XXXX

(click to show)

289-407-3002

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Marlin Motors Limited

289-407-3002

2020 GMC Savana 3500