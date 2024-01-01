$37,500+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$37,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,000KM
VIN 1GTU9BED9LZ206559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate, LED Lights, 4G LTE
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 120,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 SLE is a great choice as it comes with enhanced features such as remote keyless entry, power windows and power door locks, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, signature LED lighting, cruise control, air conditioning and a CornerStep rear bumper for added convenience.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2020 GMC Sierra 1500