2020 GMC Sierra 2500

209,360 KM

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD AT4 X31 OFF-ROAD PKG | CARPLAY | HEATED FRONT SEATS

12154782

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD AT4 X31 OFF-ROAD PKG | CARPLAY | HEATED FRONT SEATS

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
209,360KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49PEY5LF188837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,360 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to take on any road with this 4WD powerhouse, equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission and an X31 Off-Road Package for superior off-road capability. With a Jet Black perforated leather-appointed interior, you'll enjoy premium comfort, including heated and ventilated front bucket seats, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel perfect for any climate!

Stay connected and entertained with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM with 360L, HD Radio, and a premium GMC infotainment system. The 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability ensures you stay online wherever you go.

This truck is designed for serious work and play, featuring a spray-on bed liner, 120-volt bed-mounted power outlet, integrated trailer brake controller, and hitch guidance with hitch view for effortless towing. The off-road suspension, hill descent control, and skid plates provide confidence on rugged terrain.

Other standout features include:

10-way power driver & passenger seats with lumbar support
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Keyless open & start with remote start
LED cargo area lighting
Deep-tinted glass & painted black surround grille

Safety is a top priority with Electronic Stability Control, a rear vision camera, dual front & side airbags, and an unauthorized entry theft-deterrent system.

This bold and capable pickup is ready for work, adventure, and everything in between. Dont miss outcontact us today!



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

