2020 GMC Sierra 2500
HD AT4 X31 OFF-ROAD PKG | CARPLAY | HEATED FRONT SEATS
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,360 KM
Vehicle Description
Stay connected and entertained with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM with 360L, HD Radio, and a premium GMC infotainment system. The 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability ensures you stay online wherever you go.
This truck is designed for serious work and play, featuring a spray-on bed liner, 120-volt bed-mounted power outlet, integrated trailer brake controller, and hitch guidance with hitch view for effortless towing. The off-road suspension, hill descent control, and skid plates provide confidence on rugged terrain.
Other standout features include:
10-way power driver & passenger seats with lumbar support
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Keyless open & start with remote start
LED cargo area lighting
Deep-tinted glass & painted black surround grille
Safety is a top priority with Electronic Stability Control, a rear vision camera, dual front & side airbags, and an unauthorized entry theft-deterrent system.
This bold and capable pickup is ready for work, adventure, and everything in between. Dont miss outcontact us today!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
