$27,988+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain
SLT AWD SLT
2020 GMC Terrain
SLT AWD SLT
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,232KM
VIN 3GKALVEX0LL294641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,232 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2020 GMC Terrain