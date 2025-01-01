Menu
2020 GMC Terrain

59,232 KM

Details Features

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
SLT AWD SLT

12172804

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Used
59,232KM
VIN 3GKALVEX0LL294641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,232 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

