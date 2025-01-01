$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain
SLT - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
56,179KM
VIN 3GKALVEX6LL229888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,179 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2020 GMC Terrain is for sale today.
The GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This low mileage SUV has just 56,179 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this loaded Terrain SLT is a great choice as it comes loaded with leather heated front seats with memory settings, a larger colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain SLT also includes a power rear liftgate, stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, an HD rear vision camera, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill decent control, power driver and passenger seats and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
