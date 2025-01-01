2020 Hyundai Accent

Menu
4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, Tilt, Cruise, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, USB and AUX Input, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Only 187,489 Kms, Asking $11,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Eds Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
187,489KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPC25A60LE099051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 088051
  • Mileage 187,489 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, Tilt, Cruise, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, USB and AUX Input, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Only 187,489 Kms, Asking $11,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

