2020 Hyundai Elantra

41,824 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Preferred Back Up Cam Heated Front Seats & Wheel

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Back Up Cam Heated Front Seats & Wheel

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

41,824KM
Used
  • Stock #: 16484
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0LU083911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,824 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

