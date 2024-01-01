$15,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg **ROOF**
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,958KM
VIN KMHD84LF4LU989804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,958 KM
Vehicle Description
WON'T LAST !! REAR CAMERA, LANE SENSING, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, 16-INCH ALLOY WHEELS
