Elevate your daily drive with the 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL - a compact sedan that packs a punch.

• Heated seats for year-round comfort
• New brakes for reliable, responsive stopping power
• Automatic climate control to keep you cool
• Alloy wheels for a sleek, sophisticated look
• Push-button start for ultimate convenience

Slip behind the wheel of the Elantra SEL and experience a level of refinement rarely found in this class. With its array of premium features, this Hyundai sedan will transform your commute into a pleasure cruise. Whether youre navigating the daily grind or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Elantra SEL delivers the comfort, safety, and style to make every mile more enjoyable.

13068028

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
100,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF1LU978999

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Elevate your daily drive with the 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL - a compact sedan that packs a punch.

• Heated seats for year-round comfort
• New brakes for reliable, responsive stopping power
• Automatic climate control to keep you cool
• Alloy wheels for a sleek, sophisticated look
• Push-button start for ultimate convenience

Slip behind the wheel of the Elantra SEL and experience a level of refinement rarely found in this class. With its array of premium features, this Hyundai sedan will transform your commute into a pleasure cruise. Whether you're navigating the daily grind or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Elantra SEL delivers the comfort, safety, and style to make every mile more enjoyable.

  • NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
  *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980!
    Designed by starline / Freepik

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

