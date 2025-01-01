$16,990+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your daily drive with the 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL - a compact sedan that packs a punch.
• Heated seats for year-round comfort
• New brakes for reliable, responsive stopping power
• Automatic climate control to keep you cool
• Alloy wheels for a sleek, sophisticated look
• Push-button start for ultimate convenience
Slip behind the wheel of the Elantra SEL and experience a level of refinement rarely found in this class. With its array of premium features, this Hyundai sedan will transform your commute into a pleasure cruise. Whether you're navigating the daily grind or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Elantra SEL delivers the comfort, safety, and style to make every mile more enjoyable.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com CARFAX VERIFIED! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS!
Designed by starline / Freepik
905-984-5094