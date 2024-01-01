Menu
This vehicle is designed to impress with a 3.510 Axle Ratio for smooth and efficient performance, combined with advanced 4-Wheel Disc Brakes and ABS to keep you safe on every journey. Enjoy your favorite tunes with the 6-speaker audio system, featuring AM/FM radio and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration for seamless smartphone connectivity.<br><br>Inside, youll find a range of premium touches like Cloth Seat Trim, a Leather Shift Knob, and a Leather Steering Wheel for a refined feel. Stay cozy with Heated Front Bucket Seats and a Heated Steering Wheel, perfect for chilly days. Convenience is at your fingertips with features like Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, and Power Door Mirrors, while the Trip Computer and Outside Temperature Display keep you informed on the go.<br><br>Safety is a priority, with Dual Front and Side Impact Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, and a Rear-View Camera to help navigate with confidence. The Fully Automatic Headlights, Front Fog Lights, and Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors ensure youre always visible, no matter the conditions.<br><br>Designed for versatility, this vehicle offers a Split Folding Rear Seat, Roof Rack for extra storage, and a Rear Window Wiper for clear visibility in all weather. Plus, with 17 Aluminum Wheels, it rides just as smoothly as it looks.

2020 Hyundai KONA

91,017 KM

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred CARPLAY | HEATED FRONT SEATS

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred CARPLAY | HEATED FRONT SEATS

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,017KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K22AA4LU543642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 502186
  • Mileage 91,017 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is designed to impress with a 3.510 Axle Ratio for smooth and efficient performance, combined with advanced 4-Wheel Disc Brakes and ABS to keep you safe on every journey. Enjoy your favorite tunes with the 6-speaker audio system, featuring AM/FM radio and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration for seamless smartphone connectivity.

Inside, you'll find a range of premium touches like Cloth Seat Trim, a Leather Shift Knob, and a Leather Steering Wheel for a refined feel. Stay cozy with Heated Front Bucket Seats and a Heated Steering Wheel, perfect for chilly days. Convenience is at your fingertips with features like Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, and Power Door Mirrors, while the Trip Computer and Outside Temperature Display keep you informed on the go.

Safety is a priority, with Dual Front and Side Impact Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, and a Rear-View Camera to help navigate with confidence. The Fully Automatic Headlights, Front Fog Lights, and Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors ensure youre always visible, no matter the conditions.

Designed for versatility, this vehicle offers a Split Folding Rear Seat, Roof Rack for extra storage, and a Rear Window Wiper for clear visibility in all weather. Plus, with 17''' Aluminum Wheels, it rides just as smoothly as it looks.



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

2020 Hyundai KONA