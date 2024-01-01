$19,495+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred CARPLAY | HEATED FRONT SEATS
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
$19,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 502186
- Mileage 91,017 KM
Vehicle Description
Inside, you'll find a range of premium touches like Cloth Seat Trim, a Leather Shift Knob, and a Leather Steering Wheel for a refined feel. Stay cozy with Heated Front Bucket Seats and a Heated Steering Wheel, perfect for chilly days. Convenience is at your fingertips with features like Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, and Power Door Mirrors, while the Trip Computer and Outside Temperature Display keep you informed on the go.
Safety is a priority, with Dual Front and Side Impact Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, and a Rear-View Camera to help navigate with confidence. The Fully Automatic Headlights, Front Fog Lights, and Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors ensure youre always visible, no matter the conditions.
Designed for versatility, this vehicle offers a Split Folding Rear Seat, Roof Rack for extra storage, and a Rear Window Wiper for clear visibility in all weather. Plus, with 17''' Aluminum Wheels, it rides just as smoothly as it looks.
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
INSGMT
+ taxes & licensing
905-684-8791