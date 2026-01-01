$15,990+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
2020 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Hyundai KONA is the versatile compact SUV that refuses to compromise on capability or comfort.
Key Features & Benefits:
- All-wheel drive system for confident handling in any weather condition
- Advanced safety tech including blind spot monitor and reverse camera
- Heated front seats and air conditioning for year-round comfort
- Cruise control and power steering for effortless driving
- Practical cargo cover keeps your belongings secure and out of sight
- Smart key entry with emergency backup key included
Why This KONA Stands Out:
The all-wheel drive system paired with traction control gives you the confidence to tackle wet roads, light snow, and unpredictable weather without breaking a sweat. Combined with the blind spot monitor and reverse camera, you're getting intelligent protection that helps you avoid accidents before they happen. Every drive feels safer and more controlled.
Perfect For:
If you're someone who values both adventure and peace of mind, this KONA is your ideal match. Whether you're commuting through city traffic or exploring weekend getaways, the spacious interior with cargo cover keeps everything organized. The heated front seats and dual-zone climate control ensure you and your passenger stay comfortable, no matter the season. This is the vehicle for drivers who want reliability without sacrificing style or practicality.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
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Vehicle Features
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