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<p class=mb-3 last:mb-0><strong>This 2020 Hyundai KONA is the versatile compact SUV that refuses to compromise on capability or comfort.</strong></p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0><strong>Key Features & Benefits:</strong></p><ul><li>All-wheel drive system for confident handling in any weather condition</li><li>Advanced safety tech including blind spot monitor and reverse camera</li><li>Heated front seats and air conditioning for year-round comfort</li><li>Cruise control and power steering for effortless driving</li><li>Practical cargo cover keeps your belongings secure and out of sight</li><li>Smart key entry with emergency backup key included</li></ul><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0><strong>Why This KONA Stands Out:</strong><br>The all-wheel drive system paired with traction control gives you the confidence to tackle wet roads, light snow, and unpredictable weather without breaking a sweat. Combined with the blind spot monitor and reverse camera, youre getting intelligent protection that helps you avoid accidents before they happen. Every drive feels safer and more controlled.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0><strong>Perfect For:</strong><br>If youre someone who values both adventure and peace of mind, this KONA is your ideal match. Whether youre commuting through city traffic or exploring weekend getaways, the spacious interior with cargo cover keeps everything organized. The heated front seats and dual-zone climate control ensure you and your passenger stay comfortable, no matter the season. This is the vehicle for drivers who want reliability without sacrificing style or practicality.</p><ul><li>NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*</li><li>*** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:<br><a href=”http:/www.freepik.com”>Designed by starline / Freepik</a></li></ul>

2020 Hyundai KONA

143,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14186735

2020 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
143,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K2CAA9LU493097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Hyundai KONA is the versatile compact SUV that refuses to compromise on capability or comfort.

Key Features & Benefits:

  • All-wheel drive system for confident handling in any weather condition
  • Advanced safety tech including blind spot monitor and reverse camera
  • Heated front seats and air conditioning for year-round comfort
  • Cruise control and power steering for effortless driving
  • Practical cargo cover keeps your belongings secure and out of sight
  • Smart key entry with emergency backup key included

Why This KONA Stands Out:
The all-wheel drive system paired with traction control gives you the confidence to tackle wet roads, light snow, and unpredictable weather without breaking a sweat. Combined with the blind spot monitor and reverse camera, you're getting intelligent protection that helps you avoid accidents before they happen. Every drive feels safer and more controlled.

Perfect For:
If you're someone who values both adventure and peace of mind, this KONA is your ideal match. Whether you're commuting through city traffic or exploring weekend getaways, the spacious interior with cargo cover keeps everything organized. The heated front seats and dual-zone climate control ensure you and your passenger stay comfortable, no matter the season. This is the vehicle for drivers who want reliability without sacrificing style or practicality.

  • NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
  • *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:
    Designed by starline / Freepik

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
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$15,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2020 Hyundai KONA