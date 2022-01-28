$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
69,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8187717
- Stock #: D6631
- VIN: KM8R5DHEXLU034942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,200 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Hyundai Palisade is for sale today.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. While it may seem like an obvious choice for Hyundai to make an entry for the fastest growing segment in North America, the Palisade is certainly more than a stop gap. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 69,200 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.8L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Ultimate 7-passenger Awd.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Metal-look grille
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
BlueLink
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Rear leveling suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
AC power outlet: 1
Express open/close glass sunroof
Rear captain chairs
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Wheel Diameter: 20
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Polished aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Overall height: 1,750 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
Cooled Rear Seats
Fuel Capacity: 71 L
Curb weight: 2,022 kg
Rear Head Room: 985 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,111 mm
Wheelbase: 2,900 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 997 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Overall Length: 4,980 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,555 mm
Overall Width: 1,975 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Front Hip Room: 1,476 mm
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Rear Hip Room: 1,466 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
7 USB ports
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,447 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,663 kg
Rear Leg Room : 1,077 mm
Rear Shoulder Room : 1,545 mm
3rd Row Leg Room : 798 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room : 1,402 mm
3rd Row Head Room : 944 mm
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Exterior Parking Camera Front Surround View Monitor (SVM)
Exterior Parking Camera Left Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)
Exterior Parking Camera Right Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Ultimate 7-Passenger AWD
