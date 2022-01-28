2020 Hyundai PALISADE

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 2 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8187717

8187717 Stock #: D6631

D6631 VIN: KM8R5DHEXLU034942

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,200 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Selective service internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: T Metal-look grille Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front BlueLink Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Rear leveling suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 7.5 Surround Audio Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot 60-40 Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors AC power outlet: 1 Express open/close glass sunroof Rear captain chairs Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Wheel Diameter: 20 Rear heat ducts with separate controls Metal-look/piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display Polished aluminum rims Tires: Width: 245 mm Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" Overall height: 1,750 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km Cooled Rear Seats Fuel Capacity: 71 L Curb weight: 2,022 kg Rear Head Room: 985 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,111 mm Wheelbase: 2,900 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 997 mm Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Overall Length: 4,980 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,555 mm Overall Width: 1,975 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active Front Hip Room: 1,476 mm Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Rear Hip Room: 1,466 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 7 USB ports Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device Max Cargo Capacity : 2,447 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,663 kg Rear Leg Room : 1,077 mm Rear Shoulder Room : 1,545 mm 3rd Row Leg Room : 798 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room : 1,402 mm 3rd Row Head Room : 944 mm Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) Exterior Parking Camera Front Surround View Monitor (SVM) Exterior Parking Camera Left Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Exterior Parking Camera Right Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Ultimate 7-Passenger AWD

