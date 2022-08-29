Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

81,352 KM

Details Description

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

81,352KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9199279
  • Stock #: D7562
  • VIN: KM8J3CAL2LU097314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,352 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.

2020 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 81,352 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

