2020 Hyundai Venue

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 , 3 3 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9892946

9892946 Stock #: 16302

16302 VIN: KMHRC8A32LU059677

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16302

Mileage 32,333 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.